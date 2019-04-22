Jio Cricket Season Pack: Recharge Price, Data Benefits, Details Here

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the country's newest telecom operator is offering Jio Cricket Season special data pack at Rs 251. Jio's Cricket Data Pack is a special pass for all cricket lovers created to cater to the high data consumption of cricket enthusiasts, Jio said in a statement. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio on Thursday reported net profit of Rs 840 crore in January-March quarter, led by sustained subscriber growth and industry leading customer engagement. Its profit rose 65 per cent (Y-o-Y) from Rs 510 crore during the same quarter last year. (Also Read: Jio Posts Standalone Net Profit Of Rs. 840 Crore In March Quarter)

Here is all you need to know about Reliance Jio Cricket Season Special Data Pack:

Reliance Jio cricket season special data pack can be activated on a Jio connection by recharging with Rs 251. The pack enables Jio customer to watch live cricket matches and provides 2 GB of high speed data per day for 51 days.

Also Read: Jio Now Has 306.7 Million Subscribers, Gained 26.6 Million in the Last Quarter

Data can be used to access all internet content and cost per GB of high speed data in this plan is Rs 2.46, Reliance Jio's statement noted.

Also Read: Postpaid Plans Of Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio Under Rs. 500 Compared Here

Cricket enthusiasts can seamlessly stream T20 matches, free on JioTV, without interruption and fear of exhausting their daily high speed quota, Jio said.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Sachet Packs: Rs. 19, Rs. 52 Prepaid Plans Explained

Beneficiaries of Jio Cricket Season Pack also get to download exclusive wallpapers and logos of their favourite IPL team (via MyJio App - coupons section) and chance to click a selfie with favourite team, Jio added.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel Vs Vodafone: 1.5 GB/Day Data Packs Compared

Some winners stand a chance to win merchandise and match tickets, Jio concluded.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.