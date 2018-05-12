Reliance Jio Cricket Quiz: Watch IPL Cricket Matches, Win Trip To The UK, Car, Cash Vouchers Reliance Jio Cricket Play Along's grand prizes: flat, Renault Kwid cars, holiday trip to the UK will be given only to the Reliance Jio subscribers.

Share EMAIL PRINT During the Jio Cricket Play Along, you earn points on answering correctly during IPL cricket matches Highlights Reliance Jio Cricket Play Along allows you to win prizes during IPL 2018 The subscribers are meant to answer simple questions during IPL matches As you answer the correct answers, you stand to earn points Reliance Jio that allows you to win big prizes such as a flat (Lodha home at Palava), Renault Kwid car(s), Holiday to UK, movie discounts and recharge coupons, among a host of other prizes, while watching the IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket matches. The concept is quite simple. You can answer simple questions relating to the ongoing IPL cricket match. If you answer correctly, you become entitled to earn points. There is a unique method to calculate the number of points that you stand to earn. For instance, the over questions (prior to the commencement of the match over) will have 10 points each for the correct answer while the trivia cricket IPL questions will entitled you to earn 5 or 20 points for each correct answer.



The gold prize winners of



One must remember that the grand prizes such as Lodha Home at Palava, 20 Renault KWIDS and Yatra holidays will be given only to the Jio subscribers.



The gold prizes include Rs one crore pizza Hut vouchers, Rs one crore worth VLCC vouchers, among other gifts.



To be able to win the prizes, these are the following steps one needs to follow:



A. Install My Jio App: You need to download the app to start playing the live game. One must remember that the game can be played by Jio as well as non jio users.



B. After the app is downloaded, you should select Play Now on Reliance Jio My App.



C. Now, you are supposed to select a match from home screen.



D. While you watch the match, you can start answering the questions. But make sure that you answer the questions within the prescribed time as you watch the game. While you answer the question, a countdown timer will be depicted for each question. As you answer the correct answers, you will be entitled to earn points.



E. As you answer the question, the colour of the answer selected will change during the Jio Cricket Play Along. Your answer will not get recorded unless the colour of the answer changes on your phone screen.



F. One you play three matches, you are entitled to invite friends to activate power Play and earn 3X points for 3 questions.



Recently,



Recently, Jio launched its post paid plan at Rs 199, NDTV had reported.