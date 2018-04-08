Reliance Jio Cricket Play Along: Win Prizes While You Watch Vivo IPL Cricket Matches Reliance Jio Cricket Play Along is available for all IPL matches across seven weeks and can be played in 11 languages.

In a 31-second video, Jio elaborates on the kind of questions you will be asked in the 'Jio Cricket Play Along' game. Khiladi khelenge, aur jeetenge aap. Watch this video to make the most of #JioCricketPlayAlong. https://t.co/LKhTFw5rHP#JioCricketpic.twitter.com/k3ZSQIcst1 — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) April 7, 2018

To start, you have to select 'play game' on the MyJio App.



On selecting it, you will be prompted to create a player's profile. Later, you will be asked questions around the Vivo IPL Live cricket match that is taking place at that particular time.



The questions would, as expected, would revolve around the cricket march that is ongoing and being telecast on the MyJio app.



It is noteworthy to mention here that Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio recently launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 251 that offers 102GBs of high-speed data, along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the IPL season 11 for a validity of 51 days.



Not only Jio, even Bharti Airtel also jumped into the bandwagon to leverage the Vivo IPL popularity. Airtel's streaming app Airtel TV offers free access to live matches and match highlights for the Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar.



In the Jio Cricket Play Along, a player can be asked questions around runs in an over, among others. As the video, Jio tweeted on its official handle, explains that there could be a question on the number of runs that the team will score in the over that is being played. The options include 1-10 runs, 11-15 runs, 16-20 runs and over 20 runs.



If you select the right option, you will get to win the prizes. For more details, one can download the MyJio app. However, one must remember that to be able to sign up, one must a Jio number of Jio service ID.



