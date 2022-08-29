Reliance Jio Collaborates With Qualcomm To Develop 5G Solutions

Reliance has now forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop a 5G solution for India.

Reliance Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has partnered with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India, Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM, he said the firm is partnering with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and Google Cloud.

It has now forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop a 5G solution for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)