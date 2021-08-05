Jio-BP, Swiggy Tie Up To Fast-Track Food Delivery Through Electric Vehicles

Reliance BP Mobility's Jio-bp fuel stations will be used utilized for infrastructure support

Reliance Industries' arm Reliance BP Mobility has partnered with food delivery company Swiggy for creation of a robust electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. As part of the agreement the company will be promoting adoption of electric two-wheelers for food deliveries. “The partnership is aimed at promoting the adoption of battery-operated electric vehicles (EV), including deployment of electric 2-wheelers that will be supported by Jio-bp's network of battery swap stations and Swiggy's network of delivery partners," Reliance BP Mobility said in a press release.

Reliance BP Mobility's Jio-bp fuel stations will be used utilized for infrastructure support wherein batteries would be swapped. Jio-bp plans to set up a distributed network of thousands of battery swap stations over the next five years at its retail outlets, the company said.

"Our collaboration with Swiggy has the potential to bring disruption and increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country. We are confident Swiggy and their delivery partners will immensely benefit from our widespread network of battery swap stations,” Harish C. Mehta, Reliance BP Mobility's Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.

Commenting on the development Sriharsha Majety, Chief Executive Officer, Swiggy, said “Business growth should go hand-in-hand with the interests of its stakeholders, the welfare of the community, and minimizing the impact on the environment. Swiggy's fleet delivers millions of orders each month with our partners traveling an average of 80- 100kms daily. As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable."

Jio-bp has a presence in 21 states across the country.