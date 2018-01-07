Jio Booster Packs: Rs 11 Vs Rs 51 Vs Rs 91 Vs Rs 201 Vs Rs 301

Jio's booster plans are priced between Rs 11 to Rs 301 and offer additional data of up to 10 GB, which can be used during the entire validity period without any daily limit.
Here's a list of Jio's booster or add-on packs:
Jio Booster Pack priced at Rs 11
Reliance Jio offers 100MB of 4G data and 35 minutes of voice calls with the add-on pack priced at Rs 11.
Jio Booster Pack priced at Rs 51
Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 51 offers 1GB of 4G data and 175 minutes of voice calls.
Jio Booster Pack priced at Rs 91
Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 91 offers 2GB of 4G data and 325 minutes of voice calls.
Comments
Also read: Jio Recharge Plans Revised: 5 Things to Know About Price Cut, New Data Offers
Jio Booster Pack priced at Rs 201
Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 201 offers 5GB of 4G data and 725 minutes of voice calls.
Jio Booster Pack priced at Rs 301
Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 301 offers 10GB of 4G data and 1,000 minutes of voice calls.