Jio Booster Packs: Rs 11 Vs Rs 51 Vs Rs 91 Vs Rs 201 Vs Rs 301

Jio's booster plans are priced between Rs 11 to Rs 301 and offer additional data of up to 10 GB, which can be used during the entire validity period without any daily limit.

Business | | Updated: January 07, 2018 18:58 IST
Jio is regularly coming up with new prepaid and postpaid recharge plans and revising its existing plans in order to entice their customers. These recharge plans offer different data and voice call benefits and come with some validity period. There are possibilities that some users may exhaust their daily data limits. For such users, Jio offers booster packs or add-on packs. With these packs, users can continue accessing high-speed 3G or 4G data even beyond the limit. These booster packs work according to the validity of user's existing plan. 

Jio's booster plans are priced between Rs 11 to Rs 301 and offer additional data of up to 10 GB, which can be used during the entire validity period without any daily limit. 
 

Here's a list of Jio's booster or add-on packs:

Jio Booster Pack priced at Rs 11


Reliance Jio offers 100MB of 4G data and 35 minutes of voice calls with the add-on pack priced at Rs 11.
 
jio booster packs

 

Jio Booster Pack priced at Rs 51


Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 51 offers 1GB of 4G data and 175 minutes of voice calls. 

Jio Booster Pack priced at Rs 91


Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 91 offers 2GB of 4G data and 325 minutes of voice calls.

Jio Booster Pack priced at Rs 201


Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 201 offers 5GB of 4G data and 725 minutes of voice calls. 

Jio Booster Pack priced at Rs 301


Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 301 offers 10GB of 4G data and 1,000 minutes of voice calls.

 

