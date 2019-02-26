Postpaid Plans Of Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Under Rs 650 Compared Here

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan offers unlimited calling, 40 GB 3G/4G data per month

Leading telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are offering a number of postpaid plans with multiple benefits to attract customers. Besides the regular unlimited calling and data benefits, telecom companies are also offering additional facilities such as subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix with postpaid plans. The telecom sector has witnessed high competition and consolidation ever since the launch of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio. (Also read: Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans For JioPhone Compared Here)

Given below are the postpaid plans under Rs 650 offered by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea :

Reliance Jio's Rs 199 postpaid plan:

Under Rs 199 plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month. After the consumption of 25 GB, Jio charges Rs 20 per GB. Customers get complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel's Rs 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 40 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility, which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video for one year and Airtel TV are also available with this plan.

Airtel's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscriptions to Netflix for three months, Amazon Prime Video for one year and Airtel TV are also available with this plan. Customers also get handset protection with this plan.

Airtel's Rs. 649 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 90 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscriptions to Netflix for three months, Amazon Prime Video for one year and Airtel TV are also available with this plan. Customers also get free add on connection with unlimited calls and handset protection with this plan.

Vodafone's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 40 GB of data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack offers a bill guarantee which means that subscribers get guaranteed lowest bill for using this postpaid plan. Customers also get free subscriptions to Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime for one year with this plan. This plan offers coupons worth Rs 399 every month.

Vodafone's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 75 GB of data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. The pack comes with a bill guarantee. Customers also get free subscriptions to Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime for one year. This plan offers coupons worth Rs 499 every month. The benefit of red mobile shield is also available with this pack.

Vodafone's Rs. 649 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 90 GB of data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. The pack comes with a bill guarantee. Customers also get free subscriptions to Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime for one year. This plan offers coupons worth Rs 649 every month. The pack also offers "Iphone Forever" facility under which one gets upgrades, repairs and replacements, according to Vodafone's website.