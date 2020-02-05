Reliance Jio 1.5 GB/Day Recharge Plans: Validity, Prices, Other Benefits Here

Jio recharge news: Reliance Jio's Rs 2,020 plan offers 1.5 GB of data/day for a period of 365 days.

Reliance Jio news: Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand name Jio, has revised prices of its mobile offerings and the new recharge plans being offered by Reliance Jio are 40 per cent higher than the previously offered prepaid recharge plans, the company said. Reliance Jio's new recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day now starts at Rs 199 for a period of 28 days. Reliance Jio currently offers four different recharge plans for usage of high speed internet data, its mobile applications and unlimited calls on the Jio network. Jio's recharge plans are bundled with limited minutes for calling from Jio to non-Jio network. Reliance Jio, started by billionaire Mukesh Ambani in 2016, caused a disruption in the telecom industry by launching free mobile calls and usage of high seed 4G mobile data.

Here are details of Reliance Jio's recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB per day internet data, mobile recharge plans, recharge prices, validity and other benefits:

Reliance Jio Rs 199 recharge plan:

Jio's Rs 199 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed mobile data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Along with high speed mobile data, Jio offers unlimited calls on Jio network and 1,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio network. The plan comes with 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 recharge plan:

Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed mobile data per day for a validity period of 56 days. Along with high speed mobile data, Jio offers unlimited calls on Jio network and 2,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio network. The plan comes with 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 recharge plan:

Jio's Rs 555 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed mobile data per day for a validity period of 84 days. Along with high speed mobile data, Jio offers unlimited calls on Jio network and 3,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio network. The plan comes with 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,020 recharge plan:

Jio's Rs 2,020 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed mobile data per day for a validity period of 365 days. Along with high speed mobile data, Jio offers unlimited calls on Jio network and 12,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio network. The plan comes with 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio applications.