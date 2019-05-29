All You Need To Know About Reliance Jio's 1.5 GB/Day Data Plans

Reliance Jio's 1.5 GB per day internet data packs start from Rs 149.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers wireless telecom services under the brand name Jio, is selling aggressively priced recharge packs which offer high speed internet data along with voice calls and SMSes. Reliance Jio is currently offering five recharge packs for usage of 1.5 GB of internet data per day along with unlimited free local and STD voices calls. Reliance Jio's 1.5 GB per day internet data packs start from Rs 149 and go up to Rs 1,699, Jio noted on its website jio.com. Reliance Jio has disrupted the telecom industry ever since it forayed into the telecom industry in September 2016.

Here are details of recharge plans, internet benefits, validity, other benefits being offered by Reliance Jio under its 1.5 GB/day internet packs:

Jio Rs 149 Recharge Plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 149 recharge plan, Jio customers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 349 Recharge Plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 349 recharge plan, Jio customers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 70 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 399 Recharge Plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan, Jio customers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 449 Recharge Plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 449 recharge plan, Jio customers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 91 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 1,699 Recharge Plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 1,699 recharge plan, Jio customers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 365 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.