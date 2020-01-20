Reliance Industries Dips Post Record Q3 Numbers

The stocks of Reliance Industries has touched a high of Rs 1,609 and a low of Rs 1,545 thus far.

Reliance Industries is witnessing profit booking post its Q3 numbers. At 12 p.m, the stock was trading at Rs 1,552, weaker by 28 points or 1.7 per cent. It has touched a high of Rs 1,609 and a low of Rs 1,545 thus far. The stock had gained 2.79% at Rs 1,580 ahead of its earnings on Friday.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate posted its highest ever profit of Rs 11,640 Crore in the December quarter on the back of steady double-digit growth at its consumer businesses.

The net profit of the unlisted Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, rose 62 per cent to Rs 1,350 crore in December quarter, Reliance Industries said. Reliance Jio's revenue rose 28 per cent to Rs 13,968 crore.

The net profit of the yet-to-be-listed retail venture, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited more than doubled to Rs 1,757 crore and revenue rose 27.4 per cent to Rs 45,327 crore.

The Sensex and Nifty had shed 0.4 per cent each at 41,769 and 12,298 respectively in afternoon trades after touching record highs earlier in the day.