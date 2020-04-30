Reliance Industries Profit Falls 39% To Rs 6,348 Crore In Q4; Approves Rights Issue

Reliance Industries' net profit dropped 39 per cent to Rs 6,348 crore in March quarter on the back of slump in crude oil prices amid outbreak of COVID-19, the company said in exchange filing on Thursday. The company had reported profit of Rs 10,362 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom giant fell 2.3 per cent to Rs 1,39,283 crore from Rs 1,42,565 crore during March quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries approved fund raising plan of Rs 53,125 crore via rights issue, which it said was the biggest in India. The ratio would be 1:15 at a price of Rs 1,257. Promoters of the company will subscribe their full entitlement of the rights issue and also to all the unsubscribed portion, Reliance Industries said.

During the quarter Reliance Industries incurred one-time loss of Rs 4,245 crore on the back of non-cash inventory holding losses in the energy businesses due to dramatic drop in oil prices accompanied with unprecedented demand destruction due to COVID-19, Reliance Industries said in exchange filing.

Reliance Industries gross refining margins, a metric of how much the company earned by refining a barrel of crude oil came in at $8.9 per barrel compared with $9.2 per barrel in the previous quarter.