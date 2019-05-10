NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Reliance Industries To Shut Oil Refinery For Up To Four Weeks: Report

The company will also shut some secondary units at the Jamnagar refinery, which has a capacity of 660,000 bpd

Energy | | Updated: May 10, 2019 19:58 IST
Reliance has two equal-size crude distillation units at the refinery


New Delhi: 

Reliance Industries Ltd plans to shut a 330,000 bpd crude unit at its India market-focused oil refinery in western Gujarat state for 2-4 weeks for routine maintenance from mid-June, two industry sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The company will also shut some secondary units at the Jamnagar refinery, which has a capacity of 660,000 bpd, as they undergo maintenance, the sources added.

The company has already shut some units including isomerisation, continuous catalytic reformer and paraxylene units for maintenance at the plant.

Reliance did not respond to a Reuters' email seeking comment.

Reliance has two equal-size crude distillation units at the refinery, which mainly supplies refined fuels for Indian markets.

In January, it shut the other crude unit for about 4 weeks maintenance.



