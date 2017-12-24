Reliance Industries (RIL) To Get Into Clean Energy. Five Things To Know

Highlights Mukesh Ambani said RIL would become a leading provider of clean energy Mukesh Ambani envisions to take the company among world's top 20 The announcements were made at a function held on Saturday

Five things he said about Reliance and Dhirubhai Ambani

At a private function organized on Saturday at the Reliance Corporate Park to commemorate Dhirubhai Ambani's birthday, Mukesh Ambani outlined his vision for taking Reliance Industries (RIL) among the top 20 companies in the world and making it a leading provider of clean energy. The event was hosted by Mukesh Ambani's twin children Akash and Isha Ambani. Isha said, "Back in 1977 when our grandfather was starting Reliance, he reached out to common man of India and said profits will be yours and loss mine. These are not mere words, this is wisdom that no business school will ever teach us," she said. "An enterprise that started with just Rs 1,000 today has today turned into a 6 lakh crore company," said Isha, who studied at Yale University.

1. Mukesh Ambani posed a rhetorical question if Reliance can become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? "Yes we can... and yes we will," said Ambani.

2. He assured that Reliance Industries (RIL) would be amongst the top 20 companies in the world. "Can Reliance become amongst the top 20 companies in the world. Yes we can... and yes we will"

3. Mukesh Ambani said the world will invent new materials that will revolutionise how we manufacture and produce things and improve the quality of life of every human being.

4. Mukesh Ambani said, "Everything I am today... is because of Reliance."

5. "Nobody has ever achieved anything big, in business or in any other walks of life, without courage. With courage, with self-belief and the can-do spirit you can overcome any adversity," he said.



