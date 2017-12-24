Reliance Industries (RIL) To Get Into Clean Energy. Five Things To Know

Highlights
- Mukesh Ambani said RIL would become a leading provider of clean energy
- Mukesh Ambani envisions to take the company among world's top 20
- The announcements were made at a function held on Saturday
Five things he said about Reliance and Dhirubhai Ambani
1. Mukesh Ambani posed a rhetorical question if Reliance can become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? "Yes we can... and yes we will," said Ambani.
2. He assured that Reliance Industries (RIL) would be amongst the top 20 companies in the world. "Can Reliance become amongst the top 20 companies in the world. Yes we can... and yes we will"
3. Mukesh Ambani said the world will invent new materials that will revolutionise how we manufacture and produce things and improve the quality of life of every human being.
4. Mukesh Ambani said, "Everything I am today... is because of Reliance."
5. "Nobody has ever achieved anything big, in business or in any other walks of life, without courage. With courage, with self-belief and the can-do spirit you can overcome any adversity," he said.