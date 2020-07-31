Reliance Shares To Be In Focus After June Quarter Profit Beats Estimates

Reliance Industries shares will be on focus in Friday's trade, a day after billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a 31 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 13,233 crore in the April-June period. The profit beat analysts' estimates. Analysts had on average expected Reliance Industries' profit at Rs 7,457 crore, news agency Reuters reported citing Refinitiv data. (Track Reliance Industries Shares Here)

COVID-19 impacted the group's operations and revenue during the quarter, said Reliance Industries, which reported a decline of 44 per cent in revenue to Rs 91,238 crore in the first quarter of current financial year.

"The severe demand destruction due to global lockdowns impacted our hydrocarbons business but the flexibility in our operations enabled us to operate at near normal levels and deliver industry leading results," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries.

Reliance Industries said its gross refining margin (GRM) - a key measure of profitability for an oil refining company - reduced to $6.3 per barrel in the April-June period from $8.9 per barrel in the previous quarter, impacted by lower product cracks and a narrower light-heavy crude differential.