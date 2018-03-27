NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Reliance Industries Sells Texas Shale Assets For $100 Million

In October, the Reliance sold a similar asset block in the Marcellus shale region.

Corporates | | Updated: March 27, 2018 18:35 IST
The sale includes Reliance's interest in the assets in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas.

Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its unit would sell some of its shale assets in the United States to privately held Sundance Energy Inc for $100 million, as the Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate moves closer to exit U.S. shale investments.

The sale includes Reliance's interest in the assets in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas, it said in a statement.

US-based Pioneer Natural Resources Co, which was a partner in the asset, also exited the blocks.

In November 2014, Reliance and Pioneer announced exiting their stake in shale oil and gas transportation and distribution joint venture, which analysts had said was a precursor to Reliance's move to exit US shale operations.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, is the second such sale by the Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance in the United States.

In October, the Reliance sold a similar asset block in the Marcellus shale region in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

RILRELIANCEShale

