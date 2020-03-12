Reliance Industries Buys Additional 2 Million Barrels Of Saudi Arabia Oil For April Loading: Report

Reliance Industries operates the world's biggest refining complex

Reliance Industries, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, has bought 2 million barrels of additional Saudi oil in a very large crude carrier for loading in April, trade sources said on Thursday.

No immediate comment was available from Reliance Industries.

State-run Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, has slashed its selling price for April and announced plans to raise output to a record 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

It was not immediately clear which crude Reliance Industries will replace with the additional Saudi barrels. The refiner, one of the biggest buyers of Venezuelan oil, is preparing to wind down purchases from the Latin American nation from April under pressure from US sanctions.