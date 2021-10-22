Reliance Industries Profit Rises 43% To Rs 13,680 Crore In September Quarter

Reliance Q2 Results: Revenue from operations jumped 50 per cent in second quarter

The country's most valued company - Reliance Industries - on Friday reported net profit of Rs 13,680 crore in quarter ended September 30, 2021, marking a rise of 42.99 per cent from the same quarter last year on the back of higher demand of oil products. Reliance Industries total expenses in the quarter jumped almost 45 per cent annually to Rs 159,133 crore.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal advanced 50 per cent to Rs 1.74 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the year ago period. Reliance Industries earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also known as the operating profit came in Rs 30,283, up almost 30 per cent.

"As the pandemic retreats, I am pleased that Reliance has posted a strong performance in 2Q FY22. This demonstrates the inherent strengths of our businesses and the robust recovery of the Indian and global economies. All our businesses reflect growth over pre-COVID levels.

Our operational and financial performance reflects sharp recovery in the retail segment and sustained growth in Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and Digital Services business,'' said Mr Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited

"Our O2C business benefited from sharp recovery in demand across products and higher transportation fuel margins. Reliance Retail continues to grow on the back of rapid expansion of both physical stores and digital offerings resulting in healthy growth in revenues and margin expansion.

Jio, our digital services business continues to transform the broadband market in India and set new benchmarks for the industry,'' added Mr Ambani.

On Friday, October 22, shares of Reliance settled 0.15 per cent higher at Rs 2,627.05 apiece on the BSE.