Reliance Industries' income from operations rose to Rs 1.91 lakh crore from Rs 1.28 lakh crore. (File)

Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 41.5 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit as oil, retail and telecom businesses fired on all cylinders.

Net profit of Rs 18,549 crore in October-December compared with Rs 13,101 crore a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Income from operations rose to Rs 1.91 lakh crore from Rs 1.28 lakh crore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)