Reliance Industries Postpones June Quarter Results To July 30

Reliance Industries shares hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,000 on BSE in early trading.

Reliance Industries (RIL) will announce its June quarter earnings on July 30, 2020, instead of July 24 as was earlier intimated, the company said in filing to the stock exchanges. The communication to the exchanges did not specify the reasons behind deferment of the board meeting.

"The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, instead of on Friday, July 24, 2020, as intimated earlier," the company said in a release to BSE.

At its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 15, Reliance Industries had announced a slew of deals, including an investment of Rs 33,737 crore in its digital serves arm, Jio Platforms, by Alphabet Inc's Google. However, Reliance Industries' deal with Saudi Aramco has not progressed according to the scheduled time due to "unforeseen situation in the energy market and COVID-19 situation", Mr Ambani had said in his address to the the shareholders.

The shares of Reliance Industries gained over a per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,000 on the BSE in early trading. At 11:15 am, the shares of Reliance Industries were trading at Rs 1,990, higher by Rs 16 or 0.9 per cent, on the BSE.