Here Is How Reliance Industries Raised Rs 1.68 Lakh Crore In 58 days

Reliance Industries said it has raised more than Rs 1,68,818 crore in 58 days, taking into account investments of Rs 1,15,693.95 crore in its digital services arm and Rs 53,124.20 crore through the issue of rights. With these investments, the group said it has become net debt-free. Its net-debt had stood at Rs 1,61,035 crore as of March 31, 2020.

Reliance Industries is now "in its golden decade", said billionaire Mukesh Ambani as his group became net debt-free, much ahead of its original goal of achieving the status by the end of March 2021. "I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021," Mukesh Ambani said in a statement released early on Friday.

Here is how Reliance Industries raised over Rs 1.68 lakh crore in 58 days:

Investor In Jio Platforms Date Investment (In Crore Rupees) %Stake Facebook April 22, 2020 43,573.62 9.99% Silver Lake Partners May 4, 2020 5,655.75 1.15% Vista Equity Partners May 8, 2020 11,367.00 2.32% General Atlantic May 17, 2020 6,598.38 1.34% KKR May 22, 2020 11,367.00 2.32% Mubadala June 5, 2020 9,093.60 1.85% Silver Lake Partners - additional investment June 5, 2020 4,546.80 0.93% Abu Dhabi Investment Authority June 7, 2020 5,683.50 1.16% TPG June 13, 2020 4,546.80 0.93% L Catterton June 13, 2020 1,894.50 0.39% PIF June 18, 2020 11,367.00 2.32% Total 1,15,693.95 24.70% Reliance Industries Rights Issue May 20-June 3, 2020 53,124.20 GRAND TOTAL OF INVESTMENTS IN 58 DAYS 1,68,818.15

Reliance Industries shares jumped 1.68 per cent to scale a new record high of Rs 1,684 on Friday. The shares have broken a slew of records in the past few days, rising on the back of investment in Jio as well as the success of the rights issue, say analysts. The RIL stock is up 9.39 per cent so far this year, sharply outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which has fallen 17.08 per cent.