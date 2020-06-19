Here Is How Reliance Industries Raised Rs 1.68 Lakh Crore In 58 days

Reliance Industries is now "in its golden decade", said billionaire Mukesh Ambani as his group became net debt-free, much ahead of its original goal.

Here Is How Reliance Industries Raised Rs 1.68 Lakh Crore In 58 days

Reliance Industries said it has raised more than Rs 1,68,818 crore in 58 days, taking into account investments of Rs 1,15,693.95 crore in its digital services arm and Rs 53,124.20 crore through the issue of rights. With these investments, the group said it has become net debt-free. Its net-debt had stood at Rs 1,61,035 crore as of March 31, 2020.

Reliance Industries is now "in its golden decade", said billionaire Mukesh Ambani as his group became net debt-free, much ahead of its original goal of achieving the status by the end of March 2021. "I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021," Mukesh Ambani said in a statement released early on Friday.

Here is how Reliance Industries raised over Rs 1.68 lakh crore in 58 days:

Investor In Jio PlatformsDateInvestment (In Crore Rupees)%Stake
FacebookApril 22, 202043,573.629.99%
Silver Lake PartnersMay 4, 20205,655.751.15%
Vista Equity PartnersMay 8, 202011,367.002.32%
General AtlanticMay 17, 20206,598.381.34%
KKRMay 22, 202011,367.002.32%
MubadalaJune 5, 20209,093.601.85%
Silver Lake Partners - additional investmentJune 5, 20204,546.800.93%
Abu Dhabi Investment AuthorityJune 7, 20205,683.501.16%
TPGJune 13, 20204,546.800.93%
L CattertonJune 13, 20201,894.500.39%
PIFJune 18, 202011,367.002.32%
Total1,15,693.9524.70%
Reliance Industries Rights IssueMay 20-June 3, 202053,124.20
GRAND TOTAL OF INVESTMENTS IN 58 DAYS1,68,818.15

Reliance Industries shares jumped 1.68 per cent to scale a new record high of Rs 1,684 on Friday. The shares have broken a slew of records in the past few days, rising on the back of investment in Jio as well as the success of the rights issue, say analysts. The RIL stock is up 9.39 per cent so far this year, sharply outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which has fallen 17.08 per cent.

Comments
Reliance IndustriesMukesh Ambani

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter