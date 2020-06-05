Reliance Industries Gains Over 2% On Mubadala-Jio Platforms Deal

The investment comes at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries gained more than 2 per cent on the BSE on the Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will purchase 1.85 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093.60 crore. The shares of Reliance Industries touched an intra-day high of Rs 1617.70, higher by 2.3 per cent in early trades. At 9:55 am, the shares were trading at Rs 1,605, higher by Rs 25 or 1.5 per cent, on the BSE.

Mubadala 's investment in Jio Platforms comes at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

With this investment, Jio Platform has raised Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks.

The Sensex traded 291.85 points - or 0.86 per cent - higher at 34,272.55, while the Nifty was up 93.60 points - or 0.93 per cent - at 10,122.70 at the time.