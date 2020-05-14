Reliance Industries Drops Over 1% As Shares Trade Ex-Rights

At 10:30 am, Reliance Industries shares were trading weaker by 1.7 per cent, on BSE.

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares declined more than 1 per cent on Thursday as the stock traded ex-rights. On April 30, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani had announced fundraising of Rs 53,125 crore through a 1:15 rights issue, and fixed May 14 as the record date. At 11:22 am, the Reliance Industries stock traded 2.00 per cent lower at Rs 1,466.45 apiece on the BSE, in line with a 1.89 per cent fall in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index. The RIL shares had started the day at Rs 1,472, and moved in a range of Rs 1,496-1,467 so far during the session.

Reliance Industries had declared that one share would be offered for every 15 shares held at Rs 1,257, a 14 per cent discount to the closing price as on April 30. The rights issue is the first of its kind for Reliance Industries in almost 30 years.

The rights issue is in line with the stated goal of Mukesh Ambani to convert Reliance Industries into a debt-free company by the end of the financial year 2020-21.

Reliance Industries' digital unit, Jio Platforms, has already attracted investments worth Rs 60,596.37 crore in the past month, which includes Rs 43,574 crore from internet giant Facebook, and Rs 5,656 crore and Rs 11,367 crore from private equity firms Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners respectively.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries' net profit dropped 39 per cent to Rs 6,348 crore in the March quarter on the back of a slump in crude oil prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak. RIL had reported a net profit of Rs 10,362 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.