Jio's 5G Network Now Covers All District Headquarters In Gujarat

Gujarat has become the first state in India to get 5G services in all its district headquarters as Jio has rolled out its True 5G network in 33 districts.

Jio will launch a series of True 5G-powered initiatives across education, healthcare, agriculture, industry 4.0, and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors in Gujarat and extend it across the country, Reliance Industries said. Reliance Jio Infocomm is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Jio is also launching a True 5G-powered initiative named 'Education-For-All' Foundation. Under this initiative, Jio will digitise 100 schools in Gujarat. It will connect schools with Jio True 5G connectivity, a teacher and student collaboration platform, and a school management platform.

"We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100 per cent district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network," Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash M Ambani said.

5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities, he said, adding that 5G must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business in India.