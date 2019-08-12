'Jio Has Turned India From Data Dark To Data Shining': Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries conducted its 42nd Annual General Meeting on Friday. Speaking at the event, held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said: "Future of India and future if reliance never looked brighter to me than now. Our Prime Minister has set the goal of making India a 5 trillion economy by 2024. I fully agree with the idea."
Here are the latest updates:
"As the world moves to renewable energy sources, Reliance Industries moves to create new value," Mr Ambani told the shareholders.
Reliance Industries and BP signed a new venture together; Reliance will get Rs 7,000 crore from BP for this venture.
On the Indian economy, the Reliance Industries chairman said:
- Fundamentals of the economy are very strong
- India is rising
- No power on earth can stop India from rising higher
"On September 5 this year, Jio turns three," the Reliance Industries chairman said. "Jio has made India a shining light."
Mr Ambani also said that the Prime Minister has set the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024. "I full agree with the idea. This is necessary."
"We continue to be highest payers of GST as compared to all companies... highest payers of income tax," said Mr Ambani. "The future of India and the future of Reliance never looked brighter to me than now."
"Jio has done well in these last years... Jio crossed the 340 million subscriber mark... Jio has truly become largest retailer of India," Mr Ambani said while addressing the Reliance Industries shareholders at the company's 42nd AGM.