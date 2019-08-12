NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
"Jio Has Turned India From Data Dark To Data Shining": Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries conducted its 42nd Annual General Meeting on Friday.

Corporates | | Updated: August 12, 2019 11:32 IST
Reliance Industries conducted its 42nd Annual General Meeting on Friday. Speaking at the event, held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said: "Future of India and future if reliance never looked brighter to me than now. Our Prime Minister has set the goal of making India a 5 trillion economy by 2024. I fully agree with the idea."

Aug 12, 2019
11:32 (IST)
Aug 12, 2019
11:30 (IST)
"As the world moves to renewable energy sources, Reliance Industries moves to create new value," Mr Ambani told the shareholders. 
Aug 12, 2019
11:30 (IST)
Reliance Industries and BP signed a new venture together; Reliance will get Rs 7,000 crore from BP for this venture.
Aug 12, 2019
11:26 (IST)
On the Indian economy, the Reliance Industries chairman said: 
  • Fundamentals of the economy are very strong
  • India is rising
  • No power on earth can stop India from rising higher

Aug 12, 2019
11:25 (IST)
Aug 12, 2019
11:24 (IST)
"On September 5 this year, Jio turns three," the Reliance Industries chairman said. "Jio has made India a shining light."
Aug 12, 2019
11:23 (IST)
Mr Ambani also said that the Prime Minister has set the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024. "I full agree with the idea. This is necessary."
Aug 12, 2019
11:22 (IST)
"We continue to be highest payers of GST as compared to all companies... highest payers of income tax," said Mr Ambani. "The future of India and the future of Reliance never looked brighter to me than now."
Aug 12, 2019
11:21 (IST)
"Jio has done well in these last years... Jio crossed the 340 million subscriber mark... Jio has truly become largest retailer of India," Mr Ambani said while addressing the Reliance Industries shareholders at the company's 42nd AGM.
