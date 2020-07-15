Reliance AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries To Hold 43rd Annual General Meeting Today

Reliance Industries AGM 2020: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) through video conferencing shortly today. This is the 43th AGM of the country's most valuable company, Reliance Industries, whose market capitalisation topped the Rs 12 lakh crore mark earlier this week. Oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL's annual general meeting will begin at 2 pm. Last month, Reliance Industries achieved the goal of becoming net debt-free, much ahead of a March 2021 set earlier by Mukesh Ambani. Reliance Industries is now "in its golden decade", said Mukesh Ambani as the group reached the milestone. Reliance Industries' rights issue of more than Rs 53,000 crore and investments of Rs 1,18,318.45 crore in its digital services arm, Jio Platforms, from global companies including internet giant Facebook helped the group achieve its goal.
Here are LIVE updates of Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM:
As the shares rose to a new record high, Reliance Industries' market capitalisation touched the Rs 12.54 lakh crore mark for the first time ever. Only last month, Reliance Industries became net debt-free, much before its original target of March 2021.
Reliance Industries is India's most valuable company, meaning its market capitalisation (also known as M-Cap) is the highest among listed companies in the country.
