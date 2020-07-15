Reliance AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries To Hold 43rd Annual General Meeting Today

AGM of Reliance Industries 2020: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL's annual general meeting will begin at 2 pm.

Reliance Industries AGM 2020: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) through video conferencing shortly today. This is the 43th AGM of the country's most valuable company, Reliance Industries, whose market capitalisation topped the Rs 12 lakh crore mark earlier this week. Oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL's annual general meeting will begin at 2 pm. Last month, Reliance Industries achieved the goal of becoming net debt-free, much ahead of a March 2021 set earlier by Mukesh Ambani. Reliance Industries is now "in its golden decade", said Mukesh Ambani as the group reached the milestone. Reliance Industries' rights issue of more than Rs 53,000 crore and investments of Rs 1,18,318.45 crore in its digital services arm, Jio Platforms, from global companies including internet giant Facebook helped the group achieve its goal.  

Here are LIVE updates of Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM:

Jul 15, 2020 13:07 (IST)
All Eyes On Jio Announcements At RIL's 43rd Annual General Meeting
Analysts keenly await any new announcements by Reliance Industries about the group's digital services arm, Jio Platforms, which houses telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm. Reliance Industries raised Rs 1,18,318.45 crore by selling a more than 25 per cent stake in Jio Platforms through 13 deals since April 22.

Jul 15, 2020 13:01 (IST)
RIL Market Value Hits Rs 12.54 Lakh Crore For First Time Ever
As the shares rose to a new record high, Reliance Industries' market capitalisation touched the Rs 12.54 lakh crore mark for the first time ever. Only last month, Reliance Industries became net debt-free, much before its original target of March 2021. 
"I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021," Mukesh Ambani said as his group reached the milestone.
Jul 15, 2020 12:56 (IST)
RIL Shares Hit Record High
Today, Reliance Industries shares rose as much as 3.23 per cent to clock a new all-time high of Rs 1,978.50 apiece on the BSE. 
At 12:53 pm, the stock traded up 1.85 per cent at Rs 1,952.10 apiece on the bourse, ahead of the Reliance Industries AGM, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 1.75 per cent.

Jul 15, 2020 12:53 (IST)
Reliance Industries Continues To Hold Most Valuable Indian Company Title
Reliance Industries is India's most valuable company, meaning its market capitalisation (also known as M-Cap) is the highest among listed companies in the country. 

On Monday, Reliance Industries' M-Cap crossed the Rs 12 lakh-crore mark for the first time ever. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares have broken a series of records in the past few weeks. 
Jul 15, 2020 12:50 (IST)
Reliance Industries AGM To Begin At 2 PM Through Video Conferencing
