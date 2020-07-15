Reliance AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries To Hold 43rd Annual General Meeting Today

RIL Market Value Hits Rs 12.54 Lakh Crore For First Time Ever

"I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021," Mukesh Ambani said as his group reached the milestone.

As the shares rose to a new record high, Reliance Industries' market capitalisation touched the Rs 12.54 lakh crore mark for the first time ever. Only last month, Reliance Industries became net debt-free, much before its original target of March 2021.