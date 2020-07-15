Reliance Industries AGM 2020 Highlights: Jio Has Developed 5G Solution From Scratch

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is conducting its annual general meeting (AGM). This is the 43th AGM of the country's most valuable company, Reliance Industries, whose market capitalisation topped the Rs 12 lakh crore mark earlier this week. In a first, oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL's annual general meeting is being held through video conferencing.
Here are the highlights of Reliance Industries 43rd Annual General Meeting:
- Coronavirus crisis is most disruptive event in modern human history, says Mukesh Ambani
- With over Rs 200,000 crore Reliance Industries is the biggest exporter in the country, says Mukesh Ambani
- Consumer business contributed 35% to company's consolidated EBITDA, says Mukesh Ambani
- Welcome Google as a strategic partner in Jio Platforms, says Mukesh Ambani
- Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms, says Mukesh Ambani
- Jio has designed and developed 5G solution from scratch, says Mukesh Ambani
- Dedicate 5G solution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmmanirbhar Bharat, says Mukesh Ambani
- Reliance Industries has raised Rs 2.12 lakh crore via investments in Jio, partnership with BP and rights issue, says Mukesh Ambani