Google To Invest Rs 33,737 Crore In Jio Platforms: Mukesh Ambani

Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the group's 43rd annual general meeting and first-ever virtual annual general meeting, held on Wednesday afternoon. Jio Platforms is the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, which houses telecom company Reliance Jio Infocomm. This is the fourteenth investment in Jio Platforms since April 22.

Google joins a slew of private equity firms that have invested in Mukesh Ambani's technology venture in the past 2 months. Recent investors in Jio Platforms include US-based Facebook, General Atlantic, KKR and Intel Corporation, Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Google's move comes at a time the government is preparing to auction 5G airwaves to telecoms service providers.

Reliance Industries said the transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Google had announced plans to spend $10 billion over the next five to seven years to help accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in India. Sundar Pichai, who was born in India and is now the chief executive officer of parent Alphabet Inc., said the coronavirus outbreak has re-emphasized the importance of technology for conducting business and connecting with family and friends alike.

Reliance Industries has recently become the first Indian company to cross 12 million in terms of market capitalisation. It has also become a net debt free company, well before the scheduled date of March 31, 2021, by selling more than 25 per cent stake in Jio Platforms and unveiling a rights issue of Rs 53,124 crore.

Reliance Industries is now "in its golden decade", Mr Ambani had said last month as his group reached the milestone. "I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021," he said.