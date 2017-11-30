Reliance General Insurance IPO: Sebi Issues Final Observations

The financial markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued its final observation letter to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by Reliance General Insurance Company Limited, Reliance Capital said in a stock market filing on Thursday. The DRHP was issued by Reliance General Insurance on October 9.

The IPO (initial public offer) comprises over 1.67 crore fresh equity shares and will constitute up to 25% of the post issue paid-up capital of Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL). The issue also entails an offer for sale (OFS) by Reliance Capital Ltd of over 5 crore equity shares.

The face value of equity shares is Rs 10 per share. Reliance General Insurance has appointed Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and UBS Securities India Private Limited as the global coordinators.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be put to use for augmenting the solvency margin and consequently increase the solvency ratio, to meet future capital requirements which are expected to arise out of growth.

Anil Ambani-led RGICL provides a wide range of general insurance products such as fire, motor, health, home, travel, weather, crop, etc. Reliance General Insurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital.