How To Avail Reliance Jio's 70% Buyback Offer On Samsung Galaxy S9+ (256 GB) To avail the 70% buyback offer of Reliance Jio, consumers need to have a Jio connection

Share EMAIL PRINT Actress Radhika Apte launched Samsung Galaxy S9+ (256 GB) at Reliance Digital store in Mumbai.



How to avail Reliance Jio's 70% buyback offer on Samsung Galaxy S9+ (256 GB)

To avail the 70 per cent buyback offer of Reliance Jio, consumers need to have a Jio connection and do a cumulative recharge of minimum Rs 2,500 within 12 months from any of the available Jio plans. The redemption period of Jio's 70 per cent buyback ofefr on Samsung Galaxy S9+ is from March 16, 2019 till June 15, 2019.



Consumers can also opt for an exclusive Jio offer on Galaxy S9, S9+ wherein users on Jio get an exclusive offer of 1 Terabyte of high speed 4G data along with unlimited voice and SMS for one year worth Rs 15,000 at only Rs 4,999. With this plan, users can enjoy uninterrupted video, without any daily data usage limit, said the official release. Additionally, users are entitled to complimentary Jio Prime membership as a part of this offer.



Reliance Digital customers would also find up to 12 months EMI on the Samsung S9+ 256GB along with an array of finance partners.



Kaushal Nevrekar, CMO Reliance Digital, Mohandeep Singh - Senior VP Sales, Samsung, along with actress Radhika Apte launched the Samsung Galaxy S9+ (256 GB) at Reliance Digital store in Infiniti Mall, Mumbai.



Reliance Digital is the consumer durables and information technology concept from Reliance Retail.



Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio said that is offering a 70 per cent buyback offer Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256 GB variant. The latest Samsung smartphone is available on Reliance Digital, Jio Stores, and jio.com, the company said in a release. Reliance Digital is currently also offering up to Rs 6,000 cashback on purchase of Samsung Galaxy S9+ at its stores. Reliance Digital will also house the complete range of S9 & S9+ phones which can be experienced live/in person, the statement added.To avail the 70 per cent buyback offer of Reliance Jio, consumers need to have a Jio connection and do a cumulative recharge of minimum Rs 2,500 within 12 months from any of the available Jio plans. The redemption period of Jio's 70 per cent buyback ofefr on Samsung Galaxy S9+ is from March 16, 2019 till June 15, 2019.Consumers can also opt for an exclusive Jio offer on Galaxy S9, S9+ wherein users on Jio get an exclusive offer of 1 Terabyte of high speed 4G data along with unlimited voice and SMS for one year worth Rs 15,000 at only Rs 4,999. With this plan, users can enjoy uninterrupted video, without any daily data usage limit, said the official release. Additionally, users are entitled to complimentary Jio Prime membership as a part of this offer.Reliance Digital customers would also find up to 12 months EMI on the Samsung S9+ 256GB along with an array of finance partners. Kaushal Nevrekar, CMO Reliance Digital, Mohandeep Singh - Senior VP Sales, Samsung, along with actress Radhika Apte launched the Samsung Galaxy S9+ (256 GB) at Reliance Digital store in Infiniti Mall, Mumbai.Reliance Digital is the consumer durables and information technology concept from Reliance Retail.