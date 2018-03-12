RCom To Appeal Court Order Staying Sale Of Tower, Fibre Assets

The National Company Law Tribunal, the designated court for bankruptcy cases, on Monday stayed the sale of assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd in response to a petition filed by HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, local media reported.
RCom will file an appeal before an appellate tribunal challenging the stay, a company spokesman said, adding that the stay only pertained to the firm's tower and fibre assets.
Separately, an arbitration tribunal last week barred the debt-laden RCom from selling assets without its permission in a case of money owed to Swedish telecom gearmaker Ericsson.
