How Reliance Communications Customers Can Port To Vodafone Customers coming on Vodafone network will have exciting data and voice offers to choose from, said Vodafone.

This Vodafone facility is not available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gujarat.

Key things to know about Vodafone offer for RCom customers

This offer is valid for all the customers in UP West, Kerala, Haryana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Punjab, UP East, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra & Goa and Karnataka. However, this Vodafone facility is not available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gujarat.



Avneesh Khosla, associate director, consumer business, Vodafone India, said, "We are very pleased to extend our value for money propositions for all customers, facing network shutdown. We urge all such customers to avail world class experience on Vodafone SuperNetTM."

How to port from RCom to Vodafone

1. Go to network settings on their mobile handsets, manually select Vodafone network.



2. Generate MNP code by sending PORT <Reliance Number> to 1900.



3. Submit this MNP code along with mandatory documents and photographs at the nearest Vodafone store or Vodafone retailer.



4. For any assistance on MNP, customers can call 1800 1234567 (toll-free) from any phone.



5. Customers coming on Vodafone network will have new exciting data and voice offers to choose from, which fit every pocket, said Vodafone in its release.



The Anil Ambani-led firm has informed TRAI that the company will be upgrading CDMA network of Sistema Shyam Teleservices, which has been merged with it, to provide



