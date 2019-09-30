Reliance Capital Repays Debt Of Rs 72.65 Crore; Shares Hit New Record Low

Reliance Capital also said that it is current on all its repayment obligations.

Shares of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital fell as much as 13.03 per cent to hit a new all-time low of Rs 24.35 after the company informed exchanges that it made interest and principal repayment of Rs 72.65 crore on Friday.

"Reliance Capital has made interest and principal repayments of Rs 72.65 crore on Friday, September 27 and Monday, September 30 on a range of instruments including non-convertible debentures, term loans and inter corporate deposits," Reliance Capital said in an exchange filing.

The company also said that it is current on all its repayment obligations.

Reliance Capital shares have sharply underperformed the Sensex. Reliance Capital shares have so far this year nosedived 89 per cent compared with nearly 7 per cent gain in the Sensex.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.