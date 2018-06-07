Reliance Big TV's New Offer: Book 'Free' Set Top Boxes By Paying Rs 500 At These Post Offices

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Big TV is offering effectively free channels.

Anil Ambani-owned direct-to-home service provider Reliance Big TV is offering an initial booking of 'effectively free' HD HEVC set-top-boxes by making a payment of Rs 500 through post offices, a press release issued by the company said. Reliance Big TV's new offering comes after its announcement of providing effectively zero cost HD channels for 1 year and up to 500 FTA (Free-To-Air) channels free of cost for 5 years. The company will be starting the installation soon. Delivery of set-top boxes will start from June 15. Pre-booked customers will get their set-top boxes installed before July 30. The bookings for the post office will be commencing from June 20, the press release further added.