Reliance Big TV Partners 12,000 Post Offices In Maharashtra, Goa For Booking

"The effectively free HD HEVC Set-Top Boxes, as promised by Reliance Big TV, can now be booked through 12,000 India Post Offices across Maharashtra and Goa," the company said in a statement.
According to the company, the pre-booking commenced from March 1.
"India post has an incredible reach, which is unrivalled by any other logistics partner and the same would help the customers to book this incredible offer by paying Rs 500 at any of the post offices in Maharashtra and Goa," said Vijender Singh, Director, Reliance Big TV.
