Reliance Big TV's Offer: How To Watch Free HD Channels For 1 Year

Anil Ambani-owned direct-to-home service provider Reliance Big TV is offering a wide range of pay channels absolutely free for 1 year including HD channels and up to 500 FTA (Free-To-Air) channels free of cost for 5 years. Reliance Big TV's offer also includes a HD HEVC set top box effectively free of cost with 1 year warranty, said the company on its official website- reliancedigitaltv.com. Consumers need to pay a certain amount at the time of pre-booking and then at the time of installation which is returned as loyalty bonus at the end of 3 years, the company said.1. In order to avail Reliance Big TV's set-top box offer, consumers need to book the DTH by paying a pre-booking amount of Rs 499. At the time of installation, Rs 1,500 need to be paid as booking charges. An additional amount of Rs 250 needs to be paid for installation. However, an amount of Rs 1,999 is refunded after completion of three years in the form of recharge as loyalty bonus.2. After completion of 1 year consumer has to do a regular monthly recharge of Rs 300 for next 2 years to avail the loyalty cashback of Rs 1,999.3. At the end of three years, the company would refund a sum of Rs 1,999 in the form of recharge.4. The maximum time duration from booking to installation will be 30 to 45 days, said the company. 5. Customer should be active at the end of 3 years in order to avail the offer.