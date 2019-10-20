Jio's Diwali Offer: How To Gift A JioPhone, Other Benefits Starting At Rs 808

Jio is offering four bundle plans under this offer - Rs 808, Rs 1,006, Rs 1,501and Rs 1,996.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is offering the option of gifting a JioPhone along with recharge plans as part of 'Diwali' offer at a price of Rs 808. JioPhone, a 4G feature phone, is originally priced at Rs 1,500. As part of the offer, customers can choose the bundle plans starting at Rs 808 that includes a JioPhone at Rs 699 along with main recharge benefits and Rs 10 Interconnect Usage Charge or IUC plan, according to the information available on Jio's official website- jio.com.