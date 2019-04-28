NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Check Out Latest Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Of Top Banks

Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income

Your Money | | Updated: April 28, 2019 19:36 IST
Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of RD


Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which investors need to deposit a fixed amount at a fixed interval, which generates interest income. Unlike a fixed deposit (FD) account, in which a lump-sum amount is locked in for a defined period against a fixed return, an RD account allows the investor to invest fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them.

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank:

State Bank of India 

The following RD interest rates are offered by SBI with effect from February 22, 2019, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsGeneral public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.)
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

Yes Bank

The following RD interest rates are offered by Yes Bank with effect from March 5, 2019, according to the bank's website - yesbank.in:

TenorsGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
6 Months6.857.35
9 Months7.157.65
12 Months7.257.75
15 Months7.257.75
18 Months7.257.75
21 Months7.257.75
24 Months7.257.75
Above 2 years up to 10 Years7.257.75

ICICI Bank 

The following RD interest rates are offered by ICICI Bank with effect from March 7, 2019 according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

TenorsGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
6 months6.256.75
9 months6.57
12 months6.97.4
15 months7.17.6
18 months7.17.6
21 months7.17.6
24 months7.17.6
27 months7.58
30 months7.58
33 months7.58
36 months7.58
Above 3 years up to 5 years7.257.75
Above 5 years up to 10 years77.5

HDFC Bank

The following RD interest rates are offered by HDFC Bank, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com: 

TenorsGeneral public (% p.a.)

Senior citizens (% p.a.)

Effective From
6 Months6.256.75June 06, 2018
9 Months6.757.25August 06, 2018
12 Months7.307.80November 06, 2018
15 Months7.307.80November 06, 2018
24 Months7.307.80November 06, 2018
27 Months7.407.90November 06, 2018
36 Months7.407.90November 06, 2018
39 Months7.257.75November 06, 2018
48 Months7.257.75November 06, 2018
60 Months7.257.75November 06, 2018
90 Months6.507.00November 06, 2018
120 Months6.507.00November 06, 2018

Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit account.



