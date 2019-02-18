Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Paid By Key Banks Compared

Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. Unlike a fixed deposit (FD) account, in which a lump-sum amount is locked in for a defined period against a fixed return, a recurring deposit (RD) account allows the investor to park a fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them.
Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:
State Bank of India
Recurring deposit rates offered by SBI:
|Tenors
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.8
|7.3
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.8
|7.3
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.8
|7.3
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.85
|7.35
|(Source: sbi.co.in)
IndusInd Bank
Recurring deposit rates offered by IndusInd Bank:
Tenure
|Interest Rate p.a.(%)
|Senior Citizen Rates p.a.(%)
12 Months
8
8.5
15 Months
8
8.5
18 Months
8
8.5
21 Months
8
8.5
24 Months
7.5
8
27 Months
7.5
8
30 Months
7.5
8
33 Months
7.5
8
3 years - less than 5 years
7.5
8
5 years - 10 years
7.25
7.75
HDFC Bank
Recurring deposit rates offered by HDFC Bank:
|Period
|Interest Rate (per annum)
|Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
|Effective From
|6 Months
|6.25%
|6.75%
|June 06, 2018
|9 Months
|6.75%
|7.25%
|August 06, 2018
|12 Months
|7.30%
|7.80%
|November 06, 2018
|15 Months
|7.30%
|7.80%
|November 06, 2018
|24 Months
|7.30%
|7.80%
|November 06, 2018
|27 Months
|7.40%
|7.90%
|November 06, 2018
|36 Months
|7.40%
|7.90%
|November 06, 2018
|39 Months
|7.25%
|7.75%
|November 06, 2018
|48 Months
|7.25%
|7.75%
|November 06, 2018
|60 Months
|7.25%
|7.75%
|November 06, 2018
|90 Months
|6.50%
|7.00%
|November 06, 2018
|120 Months
|6.50%
|7.00%
|November 06, 2018
ICICI Bank
Recurring deposit rates offered by ICICI Bank:
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
|Maturity Period
|General
|Senior Citizen
|6 months
|6.25
|6.75
|9 months
|6.5
|7
|12 months
|6.9
|7.4
|15 months
|7.1
|7.6
|18 months
|7.1
|7.6
|21 months
|7.1
|7.6
|24 months
|7.1
|7.6
|27 months
|7.5
|8
|30 months
|7.5
|8
|33 months
|7.5
|8
|36 months
|7.5
|8
|Above 3 years up to 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|Above 5 years up to 10 years
|7
|7.5
Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure. Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit.