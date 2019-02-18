Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Paid By Key Banks Compared

Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure.

Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. Unlike a fixed deposit (FD) account, in which a lump-sum amount is locked in for a defined period against a fixed return, a recurring deposit (RD) account allows the investor to park a fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them.

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India

Recurring deposit rates offered by SBI:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 (Source: sbi.co.in)

IndusInd Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by IndusInd Bank:

Tenure Interest Rate p.a.(%) Senior Citizen Rates p.a.(%) 12 Months 8 8.5 15 Months 8 8.5 18 Months 8 8.5 21 Months 8 8.5 24 Months 7.5 8 27 Months 7.5 8 30 Months 7.5 8 33 Months 7.5 8 3 years - less than 5 years 7.5 8 5 years - 10 years 7.25 7.75

HDFC Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by HDFC Bank:

Period Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Effective From 6 Months 6.25% 6.75% June 06, 2018 9 Months 6.75% 7.25% August 06, 2018 12 Months 7.30% 7.80% November 06, 2018 15 Months 7.30% 7.80% November 06, 2018 24 Months 7.30% 7.80% November 06, 2018 27 Months 7.40% 7.90% November 06, 2018 36 Months 7.40% 7.90% November 06, 2018 39 Months 7.25% 7.75% November 06, 2018 48 Months 7.25% 7.75% November 06, 2018 60 Months 7.25% 7.75% November 06, 2018 90 Months 6.50% 7.00% November 06, 2018 120 Months 6.50% 7.00% November 06, 2018

ICICI Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 Maturity Period General Senior Citizen 6 months 6.25 6.75 9 months 6.5 7 12 months 6.9 7.4 15 months 7.1 7.6 18 months 7.1 7.6 21 months 7.1 7.6 24 months 7.1 7.6 27 months 7.5 8 30 months 7.5 8 33 months 7.5 8 36 months 7.5 8 Above 3 years up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 Above 5 years up to 10 years 7 7.5

Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure. Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit.