Profit
Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Paid By Key Banks Compared

Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income.

Your Money | | Updated: February 18, 2019 21:37 IST
Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure.


Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. Unlike a fixed deposit (FD) account, in which a lump-sum amount is locked in for a defined period against a fixed return, a recurring deposit (RD) account allows the investor to park a fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. 

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India

Recurring deposit rates offered by SBI:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

IndusInd Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by IndusInd Bank:

Tenure
Interest Rate p.a.(%)Senior Citizen Rates p.a.(%)
12 Months
8
8.5
15 Months
8
8.5
18 Months
8
8.5
21 Months
8
8.5
24 Months
7.5
8
27 Months
7.5
8
30 Months
7.5
8
33 Months
7.5
8
3 years - less than 5 years
7.5
8
5 years - 10 years
7.25
7.75

 

HDFC Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by HDFC Bank: 

PeriodInterest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)Effective From
6 Months6.25%6.75%June 06, 2018
9 Months6.75%7.25%August 06, 2018
12 Months7.30%7.80%November 06, 2018
15 Months7.30%7.80%November 06, 2018
24 Months7.30%7.80%November 06, 2018
27 Months7.40%7.90%November 06, 2018
36 Months7.40%7.90%November 06, 2018
39 Months7.25%7.75%November 06, 2018
48 Months7.25%7.75%November 06, 2018
60 Months7.25%7.75%November 06, 2018
90 Months6.50%7.00%November 06, 2018
120 Months6.50%7.00%November 06, 2018

 

ICICI Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
Maturity PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
6 months6.256.75
9 months6.57
12 months6.97.4
15 months7.17.6
18 months7.17.6
21 months7.17.6
24 months7.17.6
27 months7.58
30 months7.58
33 months7.58
36 months7.58
Above 3 years up to 5 years7.257.75
Above 5 years up to 10 years77.5

 

Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure. Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit.

    

Recurring Deposit

