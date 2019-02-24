Want To Invest In Recurring Deposits? Here's What Top Lenders Pay

Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure.

Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure. Last week, private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank revised it fixed and recurring deposit interest rates. Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Recurring Deposit rates effective from February 21, 2019 Tenure Interest Rate p.a. Senior Citizen Rates p.a. 6 Months 6.75% 7.25% 9 Months 7.00% 7.50% 12 Months 7.30% 7.80% 15 Months 7.30% 7.80% 18 Months 7.30% 7.50% 21 Months 7.30% 7.50% 24 Months 7.25% 7.75% 27 Months 7.25% 7.75% 30 Months 7.25% 7.75% 33 Months 7.25% 7.75% 3 years - less than 4 years 7.10% 7.60% 4 years - less than 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 years - 10 years 6.50% 7.00%

State Bank of India:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 (Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

Period Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Effective From 6 Months 6.25% 6.75% June 06, 2018 9 Months 6.75% 7.25% August 06, 2018 12 Months 7.30% 7.80% November 06, 2018 15 Months 7.30% 7.80% November 06, 2018 24 Months 7.30% 7.80% November 06, 2018 27 Months 7.40% 7.90% November 06, 2018 36 Months 7.40% 7.90% November 06, 2018 39 Months 7.25% 7.75% November 06, 2018 48 Months 7.25% 7.75% November 06, 2018 60 Months 7.25% 7.75% November 06, 2018 90 Months 6.50% 7.00% November 06, 2018 120 Months 6.50% 7.00% November 06, 2018

ICICI Bank

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 Maturity Period General Senior Citizen 6 months 6.25 6.75 9 months 6.5 7 12 months 6.9 7.4 15 months 7.1 7.6 18 months 7.1 7.6 21 months 7.1 7.6 24 months 7.1 7.6 27 months 7.5 8 30 months 7.5 8 33 months 7.5 8 36 months 7.5 8 Above 3 years up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 Above 5 years up to 10 years 7 7.5

