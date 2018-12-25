Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Top Banks Compared Here

Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure.

Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure. In fact, the Reserve Bank of India ensures that strict guidelines are followed by banks. Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit.

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), Yes Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India

Recurring deposit rates offered by SBI:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 Source: sbi.co.in

Yes Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by Yes Bank:

Recurring Deposit rates w.e.f October 17, 2018 Period Interest Rate(per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 6 Months 7.10% 7.60% 9 Months 7.00% 7.50% 12 Months 7.25% 7.75% 15 Months 7.25% 7.75% 18 Months 7.25% 7.75% 21 Months 7.25% 7.75% 24 Months 7.25% 7.75% Above 2 years upto 10 Years 7.25% 7.75%

HDFC Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by HDFC Bank:

Period Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Effective From 6 Months 6.25% 6.75% Jun 06,2018 9 Months 6.75% 7.25% Aug 06,2018 12 Months 7.30% 7.80% Nov 06,2018 15 Months 7.30% 7.80% Nov 06,2018 24 Months 7.30% 7.80% Nov 06,2018 27 Months 7.40% 7.90% Nov 06,2018 36 Months 7.40% 7.90% Nov 06,2018 39 Months 7.25% 7.75% Nov 06,2018 48 Months 7.25% 7.75% Nov 06,2018 60 Months 7.25% 7.75% Nov 06,2018 90 Months 6.50% 7.00% Nov 06,2018 120 Months 6.50% 7.00% Nov 06,2018

ICICI Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by ICICI Bank: