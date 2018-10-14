Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Top Banks Pay

Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit.

Recurring Deposit or RD is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes his/her periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure. In fact, the Reserve Bank of India ensures that strict guidelines are followed by banks. Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit.

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), Yes Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India

The following RD interest rates revised from July 30, 2018, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Term Interest rate for general public (% per annum) Interest rate for senior citizens (% per annum) 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

Yes Bank

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by Yes Bank, revised from June 5, 2018:

Period Interest Rate(per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 6 Months 6.70% 7.20% 9 Months 6.70% 7.20% 12 Months 7.10% 7.60% 15 Months 7.10% 7.60% 18 Months 7.10% 7.60% 21 Months 7.10% 7.60% 24 Months 7.10% 7.60% Above 2 years up to 10 Years 7.10% 7.60%

HDFC Bank

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by HDFC Bank, revised from August 6, 2018:

Period Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Effective From 6 Months 6.25% 6.75% June 06,2018 9 Months 6.75% 7.25% August 06,2018 12 Months 7.25% 7.75% August 06,2018 15 Months 7.25% 7.75% August 06,2018 24 Months 7.25% 7.75% August 06,2018 27 Months 7.10% 7.60% August 06,2018 36 Months 7.10% 7.60% August 06,2018 39 Months 7.10% 7.60% August 06,2018 48 Months 7.10% 7.60% August 06,2018 60 Months 7.10% 7.60% August 06,2018 90 Months 6.00% 6.50% Jan 06,2017 120 Months 6.00% 6.50% Jan 06,2017

ICICI Bank

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Maturity Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018 General Senior Citizen 6 months 6 6.5 9 months 6.5 7 12 months 6.75 7.25 15 months 7 7.5 18 months 7 7.5 21 months 7 7.5 24 months 7 7.5 27 months 7.25 7.75 30 months 7.25 7.75 33 months 7.25 7.75 36 months 7.25 7.75 Above 3 years up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 Above 5 years up to 10 years 7 7.5

However, small finance banks generally offer higher interest rates as compared to many leading banks.