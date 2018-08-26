NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: SBI Vs IndusInd Bank Vs PNB Vs HDFC Bank

On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump sum amount which includes his periodic investments and the interest income earned on them.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: August 26, 2018 17:17 IST
Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure.

Recurring Deposit or RD is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure. In fact, the Reserve Bank of India ensures that strict guidelines are followed by banks. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump sum amount which includes his periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of RD.

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and HDFC Bank:

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India:

Revised from July 30, 2018:

TermInterest rate for general public (% per annum)Interest rate for senior citizens (% per annum)
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by IndusInd Bank:

Revised from June 1, 2018:

TenureInterest Rate p.a.(%)Senior Citizen Rates p.a.(%)
12 Months7.65%8.15%
15 Months7.40%7.90%
18 Months7.40%7.90%
21 Months7.40%7.90%
24 Months7.25%7.75%
27 Months7.25%7.75%
30 Months7.25%7.75%
33 Months7.25%7.75%
3 years - less than 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 years - 10 years6.75%7.25%

 

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by Punjab National Bank (PNB):

Domestic TD less than Rs 1 crore w.e.f. August 1, 2018:

Sl. NoPeriodROI (% p.a.)For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.)
17 to 14 days5.76.2
215 to 29days5.76.2
330 to 45 days5.76.2
446 to 90 days6.356.85
591 to 179 days6.356.85
6180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
7271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
81 year6.757.25
9above 1 year & upto 3 years6.757.25
10above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.75
11above 5 years & upto 10 years6.256.75

 

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by HDFC Bank:

Revised from August 6, 2018:

PeriodInterest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)Effective From
6 Months6.25%6.75%June 06,2018
9 Months6.75%7.25%August 06,2018
12 Months7.25%7.75%August 06,2018
15 Months7.25%7.75%August 06,2018
24 Months7.25%7.75%August 06,2018
27 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
36 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
39 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
48 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
60 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
90 Months6.00%6.50%Jan 06,2017
120 Months6.00%6.50%Jan 06,2017

 

However, small finance banks generally offer higher interest rates as compared to many leading banks.
 

