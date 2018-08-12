Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: SBI Vs HDFC Bank VS ICICI Bank

The revision in interest rates have come after the RBI hiked the repo rate to 6.5%.

Recurring Deposit or RD is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes his/her periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. Recently, big banks such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank have revised their interest rates on both recurring deposits and fixed deposits. The revision in interest rates have come after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate to 6.5 per cent.

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India:

Revised from July 30, 2018:

Term Interest rate for general public (% per annum) Interest rate for senior citizens (% per annum) 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35



Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by HDFC Bank:

Advertisement

Revised from August 6, 2018:

Period Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Effective From 6 Months 6.25% 6.75% June 06,2018 9 Months 6.75% 7.25% August 06,2018 12 Months 7.25% 7.75% August 06,2018 15 Months 7.25% 7.75% August 06,2018 24 Months 7.25% 7.75% August 06,2018 27 Months 7.10% 7.60% August 06,2018 36 Months 7.10% 7.60% August 06,2018 39 Months 7.10% 7.60% August 06,2018 48 Months 7.10% 7.60% August 06,2018 60 Months 7.10% 7.60% August 06,2018 90 Months 6.00% 6.50% Jan 06,2017 120 Months 6.00% 6.50% Jan 06,2017



Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Maturity Period Rate of Interest w.e.f June 7, 2018 General Senior Citizen 6 months 6% 6.5% 9 months 6.25% 6.75% 12 months 6.6% 7.1% 15 months 6.75% 7.25% 18 months 6.75% 7.25% 21 months 6.75% 7.25% 24 months 6.75% 7.25% 27 months 7% 7.5% 30 months 7% 7.5% 33 months 7% 7.5% 36 months 7% 7.5% Above 3 years upto 5 years 7% 7.5% Above 5 years upto 10 years 7% 7.5%

However, the best interest rates on recurring deposits are offered by small finance banks. Their interest rates on savings, fixed and recurring deposits are usually higher than their larger peers as well as post offices.