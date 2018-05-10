NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Recurring Deposit (RD) Interest Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs Post Offices

Recurring deposit (RD) accounts offer interest rates similar to those on fixed deposit (FD) accounts.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: May 10, 2018 18:09 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Recurring Deposit (RD) Interest Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs Post Offices

Recurring deposit accounts with post offices fetch an interest rate of 6.9% per annum.

Recurring deposit (RD) accounts offer interest rates similar to those on fixed deposit (FD) accounts. The benefit of opening a recurring deposit is that your money does not get blocked until fixed periods of time like in FDs. RDs require customers to make monthly deposits with banks, based on which RDs generate interest income for their customers. Thus, RDs provide an opportunity to customers build up savings through regular monthly deposits of a fixed sum over a period of time.

Given below are interest rates on recurring deposit (RD) accounts offered by State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and post offices

Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates offered by SBI

All figures in % per annum on deposits of less than Rs 1 crore according to SBI website, sbi.co.in:
 
TenorsExisting for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
7 days to 45 days5.755.756.256.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.256.756.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.356.856.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.46.96.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.46.46.96.9
2 years to less than 3 years6.56.677.1
3 years to less than 5 years6.56.777.2
5 years and up to 10 years6.56.7577.25

(Also Read: Features, conditions of SBI Recurring Deposits)

Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates offered by ICICI Bank (from icicibank.com)
 
Maturity PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
 GeneralSenior Citizen
6 months66.5
9 months6.256.75
12 months6.67.1
15 months6.757.25
18 months6.757.25
21 months6.757.25
24 months6.757.25
27 months6.57
30 months6.57
33 months6.57
36 months6.57
Above 3 years upto 5 years6.57
Above 5 years upto 10 years6.57


Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates offered by HDFC Bank (from hdfcbank.com)
 
Period< 1 Crore
 Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
 (per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.50%7.00%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%


Comments
Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates offered by post offices

Recurring deposit accounts with post offices fetch an interest rate of 6.9 per cent per annum. This interest is compounded quarterly, said India Post on its website, indiapost.gov.in. Thus, a Rs 10 deposit in an RD account fetches Rs 717.4​3 on maturity. RDs can be continued for another five years on a year-to-year basis.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

recurring deposits (RDs)State Bank of India (SBI)ICICI Bank

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableFlipkart Wallmart

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top