NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: Small Finance Banks Offer Up To 9%

Recurring Deposit or RD is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income.

Your Money | | Updated: October 20, 2018 18:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: Small Finance Banks Offer Up To 9%

Small finance banks generally offer higher interest rates as compared to many leading banks.

Recurring Deposit or RD is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes his/her periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. Small finance banks generally offer higher interest rates as compared to many leading banks. The interest rates on recurring deposits of large banks like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank are not as high as those offered by small finance banks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank.

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by Equitas Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank:

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Recurring Deposit for Domestic/NRE/NRO effective from July 5, 2018 as stated on equitasbank.com: 

TenureInterest rates
12 Months8.00%
15 Months8.00%
18 Months8.00%
21 Months7.75%
24 Months7.75%
30 Months7.75%
36 Months7.75%
48 Months7.00%
60 Months7.00%
90 Months7.00%
120 Months7.00%

 

AU Small Finance Bank

Rates for recurring deposits effective from October 10, 2018 as stated on aubank.in: 

TENURE BUCKETSFor Domestic/NRO deposits (%)For Senior Citizens*(%)
3 Months6.75%7.25%
6 Months6.90%7.40%
9 Months7.00%7.50%
12 Months7.00%7.50%
15 Months8.25%8.75%
18 Months8.25%8.75%
21 Months8.50%9.00%
24 Months8.50%9.00%
27 Months7.75%8.25%
30 Months7.75%8.25%
33 Months7.75%8.25%
36 Months7.75%8.25%
37 Months to 45 Months7.75%8.25%
46 Months to 60 Months8.00%8.50%
61 Months to 120 months7.25%7.75%

 

Suryoday Bank

Rates for domestic recurring deposits effective from September 29, 2018 as stated on suryodaybank.com: 

PeriodInterest Rate (Per Annum)Senior Citizen Rate (Per Annum)
6 months7.50%8.00%
9 months7.75%8.25%
12 months8.50%9.00%
15 months8.50%9.00%
18 months8.50%9.00%
21 months8.50%9.00%
24 months8.50%9.00%
27 months8.75%9.25%
30 months8.75%9.25%
33 months8.75%9.25%
36 months8.75%9.25%
Above 3 years to 5 years8.00%8.50%
Above 5 years to 10 years7.25%7.75%

 

Post office also offers the facility of recurring deposits.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Recurring DepositRecurring Deposit (RD) Interest Ratesrecurring deposit (RD)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amritsar TragedyAmritsar Train Accident UpdatesElection DatesNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top