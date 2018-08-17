NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: ICICI Bank Vs SBI Vs HDFC Bank VS PNB

Earlier this week, ICICI Bank revised its interest rates on both recurring deposits and fixed deposits.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: August 17, 2018 18:58 IST
Revision in interest rates have come after the RBI hiked the repo rate to 6.5%.

An RD or recurring deposit is a kind of term deposit wherein a fixed amount of money is deposited at fixed intervals, which generates interest income. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes his/her periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. Earlier this week, ICICI Bank revised its interest rates on both recurring deposits and fixed deposits. Recently, big banks such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank have also revised their interest rates. The revision in interest rates have come after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate to 6.5 per cent.

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB):

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Maturity PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018 
 GeneralSenior Citizen
6 months66.5
9 months6.57
12 months6.757.25
15 months77.5
18 months77.5
21 months77.5
24 months77.5
27 months7.257.75
30 months7.257.75
33 months7.257.75
36 months7.257.75
Above 3 years upto 5 years7.257.75
Above 5 years upto 10 years77.5

 

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India:

Revised from July 30, 2018:

TermInterest rate for general public (% per annum)Interest rate for senior citizens (% per annum)
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by HDFC Bank:

Revised from August 6, 2018:

PeriodInterest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)Effective From
6 Months6.25%6.75%June 06,2018
9 Months6.75%7.25%August 06,2018
12 Months7.25%7.75%August 06,2018
15 Months7.25%7.75%August 06,2018
24 Months7.25%7.75%August 06,2018
27 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
36 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
39 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
48 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
60 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
90 Months6.00%6.50%Jan 06,2017
120 Months6.00%6.50%Jan 06,2017

 

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by Punjab National Bank (PNB):

Domestic TD less than Rs 1 crore w.e.f. August 1, 2018:

Sl. NoPeriodROI (% p.a.)For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.)
17 to 14 days5.76.2
215 to 29days5.76.2
330 to 45 days5.76.2
446 to 90 days6.356.85
591 to 179 days6.356.85
6180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
7271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
81 year6.757.25
9above 1 year & upto 3 years6.757.25
10above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.75
11above 5 years & upto 10 years6.256.75

 

However, small finance banks generally offer higher interest rates as compared to many leading banks.
 

recurring deposit (RD)Recurring Deposit (RD) AccountRecurring Deposit (RD) Interest Rates

