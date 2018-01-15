Records Tumble As Sensex Eyes 35,000, Nifty Scales 10,750: 10 Points The Nifty set a new high of 10,777, surpassing its previous intraday high of 10,690.40 hit on January 12.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Banking, metal and capital goods stocks led the gains Highlights Factory output growth zoomed to a better-than-expected 8.4% Banking, metal and capital goods stocks led the rally Strong global markets also lifted the sentiment 10 Things To Know About Sensex, Nifty Surge Today:

1) Reflecting the bullish mood, all the sectoral indices, led by realty, banking and power, were trading in the positive zone. Banking, metal and capital goods stocks led the gains, with their indices rising around 1 per cent.



2) The index for banking stocks, Bank Nifty, hit a new high of 26,014, rising around 1 per cent.



3) The broader markets also witnessed strong buying with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising around 0.50 per cent and 0.83 per cent.



4) Brokers said buying activity picked up momentum as industrial production growth in November zoomed to a better-than-expected 8.4 per cent on the back of robust performance of manufacturing and capital goods sectors.



5) Shares of Infosys, India's second largest IT exporter, was trading higher by 0.40 per cent, reacting to Q3 earnings.



6) The IT major on Friday reported its Q3 earnings, which were in line with estimates. Infosys also maintained FY 2017-18 sales growth outlook at 5.5-6.5 per cent in constant currency terms.



7) Other prominent gainers that lifted the key indices to new highs include ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Ltd, SBI, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Wipro, NTPC, M&M, TCS, ITC Ltd, Coal India and Tata Motors.



8) Asian shares hit historic highs on Monday after Wall Street extended its record-breaking run, while the U.S. dollar retreat continued as investors priced in the risk of tighter policies elsewhere in the developed world.



9) Wall Street has been on a roll as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and robust retail sales, driving investor optimism about economic growth.



10) At 10:59 am, the Sensex was trading around 1 per cent higher at 34,925, while the Nifty was up 91 points at 10,773.



The benchmark Sensex today zoomed over 300 points to hit a new high of 34,927 on the back of positive macroeconomic data and encouraging corporate earnings. Higher global markets also lifted the sentiments. The Nifty set a new high of 10,777, surpassing its previous intraday high of 10,690.40 hit on January 12. The broader markets also saw strong buying activity. In the currency market, the rupee strengthened to 63.35 against the US dollar, as compared to Friday's close of 63.63.1) Reflecting the bullish mood, all the sectoral indices, led by realty, banking and power, were trading in the positive zone. Banking, metal and capital goods stocks led the gains, with their indices rising around 1 per cent.2) The index for banking stocks, Bank Nifty, hit a new high of 26,014, rising around 1 per cent.3) The broader markets also witnessed strong buying with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising around 0.50 per cent and 0.83 per cent.4) Brokers said buying activity picked up momentum as industrial production growth in November zoomed to a better-than-expected 8.4 per cent on the back of robust performance of manufacturing and capital goods sectors.5) Shares of Infosys, India's second largest IT exporter, was trading higher by 0.40 per cent, reacting to Q3 earnings.6) The IT major on Friday reported its Q3 earnings, which were in line with estimates. Infosys also maintained FY 2017-18 sales growth outlook at 5.5-6.5 per cent in constant currency terms.7) Other prominent gainers that lifted the key indices to new highs include ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Ltd, SBI, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Wipro, NTPC, M&M, TCS, ITC Ltd, Coal India and Tata Motors.8) Asian shares hit historic highs on Monday after Wall Street extended its record-breaking run, while the U.S. dollar retreat continued as investors priced in the risk of tighter policies elsewhere in the developed world. 9) Wall Street has been on a roll as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and robust retail sales, driving investor optimism about economic growth.10) At 10:59 am, the Sensex was trading around 1 per cent higher at 34,925, while the Nifty was up 91 points at 10,773.