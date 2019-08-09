Supreme Court Upholds Homebuyers' Rights As Financial Creditors Under Insolvency Laws

The country's real estate sector is struggling with low consumer spending (representational image)

In a major setback for property developers, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, granting homebuyers the status of financial creditors. The top court said the move does not infringe the rights of property developers. The Supreme Court also said homebuyers enjoy the same rights as financial creditors. It also said the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) should be "read harmoniously" with the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and in case of any conflict the latter will prevail.