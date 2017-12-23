Reached The Limit On Your Jio Prepaid Recharge Internet? Get A Booster Pack

Telecom companies are offering special recharge packs, known as booster packs, which allows subscribers to get addition data at 4G or 3G speed once he/she exhausts daily limit. Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in to the Indian telecom industry, has given unlimited talk time with its all its recharges, some users may need extra high speed data above the daily quota. For such users Jio has launched booster recharges Jio's booster packs are special recharge plans without any validity. These plans work according to the validity of your existing plans. Ranging from Rs. 11 to Rs. 301, Jio's booster plans offer additional data of up to 10 GB, which can be used during your entire validity period without any daily limit.Here are the different booster plans of Reliance Jio:Jio Booster Pack - Rs. 11This add-on pack, offers 100 MB of data at 4G speed along with 35 minutes of voice calls.Jio Booster Pack - Rs. 51The Rs. 51 add-on pack offers 1 GB of 4G data and 175 minutes of voice calling, according to Jio's website.Jio Booster Pack - Rs. 91This booster pack gives 2 GB data at 4G speed along with 325 minutes of voice calling.Jio Booster Pack- Rs. 201The Rs. 201 Jio booster pack offers 5GB of 4G data and 725 minutes of voice calling.Jio Booster Pack - Rs. 301The Rs. 301 add-on Jio pack offers the maximum 10 GB data along with 1,000 minutes of voice calling.All the above packs can be activated anytime when you need additional data beyond the daily limit of your regular plan like 1 GB per day in case of the Rs. 309 plan of Jio.How to activate Jio booster/add-on packs- Open MyJio app. On the home page, select data booster option under "My Recharge".- You can see all the available add-on packs mentioned above. Select the appropriate one post which you will be redirected to payment gateway.-You can make payment either through your bank account, credit or debit card or through payment wallets.Once you make the payment, your recharge will be done and the add-on pack will be activated immediately.