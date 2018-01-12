Reached The Airport Too Early? IndiGo Has A Solution

Here is how you can avail the IndiGo Early offer
IndiGo said eligible customers can opt for the IndiGo Early offer within four hours of their scheduled flight.
"Passenger must be physically present at the airport as the change can be done only at the airport," IndiGo said.
Explaining the offer, IndiGo said: The time difference between the desired flight and the booked flight should be a maximum of 4 hours, which means if the original flight booked is at 4:00 pm, the flight can be preponed to a flight which is departing at or after 12:00 noon.
"The basis to calculate the difference of 4 hours, has to be between the departure time of the original flight and the desired flight and not on the basis of the passenger reporting time," IndiGo further said.
The service can only be used for flying earlier than the scheduled flight, not for postponing it. "Changes can be done only for preponing the flight and not for postponing the flight," IndiGo noted.
The request for change will be confirmed only 60 minutes before departure.
The IndiGo Early offer is subject to the availability of seats and a non-refundable fee of Rs.1,000 per passenger (fee is subject to change), it said.
Unaccompanied minors cannot ask for change of flight themselves, only their parents/guardian at the origin station can request for this service.
The IndiGo Early service is not applicable on international flights, the airline added.